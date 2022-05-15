 Skip to main content
New wildfire burning near Sasabe

  • Updated
  • 0
SMUGGLERS FIRE
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) — Fire crews were in route to a wildfire burning in Pima County northwest of Sasabe, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the Smugglers Fire started Saturday morning. It's estimated to be around 30 acres and moving south in rugged terrain at a moderate speed.

AZ State Forestry said its aircraft is on scene with a crew from Phoenix on the way. Additional engines and water tenders were ordered.

Officials said there is no risk at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates on this developing story.

