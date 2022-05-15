New wildfire burning near Sasabe

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) — Fire crews were in route to a wildfire burning in Pima County northwest of Sasabe, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Sunday afternoon.
New fire burning in Pima County near Sasabe: https://t.co/EnLWQTSLZH— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) May 15, 2022
Officials said the Smugglers Fire started Saturday morning. It's estimated to be around 30 acres and moving south in rugged terrain at a moderate speed.
AZ State Forestry said its aircraft is on scene with a crew from Phoenix on the way. Additional engines and water tenders were ordered.
Officials said there is no risk at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates on this developing story.