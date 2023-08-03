New tool to stop electric vehicle fires being tested in Rio Rico

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KVOA) - With the future of transportation pointing towards electric, firefighters in Rio Rico are testing a tool that may come in handy down the line.
Rio Rico fire senior adviser, Frank Granados believes the future is now.
"I get it, I have grandchildren, I want them to breath fresh air, I want to reduce global warming," Granados said. "It’s coming, we have to get ready for it. We have to prepare ourselves for the future of extinguishing EV fires.”
Thanks to a $35,000 grant, the Rio Rico Medical Fire District was able to purchase a battery extinguishing system technology, or BEST.
Rio Rico is one of twenty six departments to secure the new technology.
The box shaped system is meant to act as a direct extinguisher and can spray 8-10 gallons a minute.
“This would normally take thousands and thousands of gallons," Granados said.
Granados says the tool will provide firefighters with a more direct way to put out EV vehicle fires. His team plans to continue testing so they can be well prepared for any situation that may occur.
"Were going to do this every months to two months to make sure were fresh," Granados said. "When it comes time it’s muscle memory, were doing this all by muscle memory because we’ve done this so many times before.”