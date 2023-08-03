 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 105 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New tool to stop electric vehicle fires being tested in Rio Rico

Electric vehicle

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KVOA) - With the future of transportation pointing towards electric, firefighters in Rio Rico are testing a tool that may come in handy down the line. 

Rio Rico fire senior adviser, Frank Granados believes the future is now.

"I get it, I have grandchildren, I want them to breath fresh air, I want to reduce global warming," Granados said. "It’s coming, we have to get ready for it. We have to prepare ourselves for the future of extinguishing EV fires.”

Thanks to a $35,000 grant, the Rio Rico Medical Fire District was able to purchase a battery extinguishing system technology, or BEST.

Rio Rico is one of twenty six departments to secure the new technology. 

The box shaped system is meant to act as a direct extinguisher and can spray 8-10 gallons a minute. 

“This would normally take thousands and thousands of gallons," Granados said.

Granados says the tool will provide firefighters with a more direct way to put out EV vehicle fires. His team plans to continue testing so they can be well prepared for any situation that may occur. 

"Were going to do this every months to two months to make sure were fresh," Granados said.  "When it comes time it’s muscle memory, were doing this all by muscle memory because we’ve done this so many times before.”

