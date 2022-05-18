New Study: Pollution kills 9 million people globally per year

KAWRAN BAZAR, Dhaka (RTV) - Worsening outdoor air pollution and toxic lead poisoning have kept global deaths from environmental contamination at an estimated 9 million around the world per year since 2015.
According to the scientists' analysis of data on global mortality and pollution levels, air pollution from industry processes along with urbanization drove a 7 percent increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019.
Scientists from the New York-based Global Alliance on Health and Pollution said its earlier version of the report published in 2017 also estimated the death toll from pollution at roughly 9 million per year or about one of every six deaths worldwide and the cost to the global economy at up to $4.6 trillion per year.
That puts pollution on par with smoking in terms of global deaths. COVID-19, by comparison, has killed about 6.7 million people globally since the pandemic began.
For their most recent study, published in the online journal lancet planetary health, the authors analyzed 2019 data from the global burden of disease, an ongoing study by the University of Washington that assesses overall pollution exposure and calculates mortality risk.
The new analysis looks more specifically at the causes of pollution - separating traditional contaminants such as indoor smoke from cooking or sewage from more modern pollutants, like industrial air pollution and toxic chemicals.
Deaths from traditional pollutants are declining globally. But they remain a major problem in Africa and some other developing countries.
Tainted water and soil and dirty indoor air put chad, the central African Republic and Niger as the three countries with the most pollution-related deaths, according to data adjusted for population.