Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

New Study: Pollution kills 9 million people globally per year

  • 0
NBC News Channel

KAWRAN BAZAR, Dhaka (RTV) - Worsening outdoor air pollution and toxic lead poisoning have kept global deaths from environmental contamination at an estimated 9 million around the world per year since 2015.

According to the scientists' analysis of data on global mortality and pollution levels, air pollution from industry processes along with urbanization drove a 7 percent increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019.

Scientists from the New York-based Global Alliance on Health and Pollution said its earlier version of the report published in 2017 also estimated the death toll from pollution at roughly 9 million per year or about one of every six deaths worldwide and the cost to the global economy at up to $4.6 trillion per year.

That puts pollution on par with smoking in terms of global deaths. COVID-19, by comparison, has killed about 6.7 million people globally since the pandemic began.

For their most recent study, published in the online journal lancet planetary health, the authors analyzed 2019 data from the global burden of disease, an ongoing study by the University of Washington that assesses overall pollution exposure and calculates mortality risk.

The new analysis looks more specifically at the causes of pollution - separating traditional contaminants such as indoor smoke from cooking or sewage from more modern pollutants, like industrial air pollution and toxic chemicals.

Deaths from traditional pollutants are declining globally. But they remain a major problem in Africa and some other developing countries.

Tainted water and soil and dirty indoor air put chad, the central African Republic and Niger as the three countries with the most pollution-related deaths, according to data adjusted for population.

