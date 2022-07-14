 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 545 PM MST...

At 500 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms from the Tucson area, extending northwest into Marana,
moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West,
Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Dove
Mountain and San Xavier Mission.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 261.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 80.
Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

New Study: Children's mental health is getting worse

(CNN) — Many schools around the world are using mindfulness training to help teens with mental health issues.

The approach involves learning how to be present and manage feelings.

However, a new study suggests that might not be working as well as intended.

Researchers looked at 28,000 children, 650 teachers and 100 schools and determined that mindfulness didn't help the mental health and well-being of adolescents ages 11 to 14.

Researchers said other strategies need to be explored and studied, like redesigning schools to support young people's well being.

You can find more information about the research at ebmh.bmj.com.

