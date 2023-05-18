New state budget includes $5 million for security grants for houses of worship

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona governor Katie Hobbs signed the state budget this past Friday which included 5 million for non-profit security for small and medium size houses of worship.
There's already a federal program in place for large enough houses of worship to get security for their buildings but some just don't make the cut. This program offered by the state will allow up to $100,000 per institution.
Lynn Davis is the director of Jewish community relations council for Tucson and Southern Arizona and she remembers at the time when the JCC had a bomb threat about 6 years ago. "It closed the building. It was a terrifying thing to think about. It was a terrifying thing to experience even if you're not on campus to know that you have colleagues, friends and a preschool and all sorts of activities and resources there that are impacted by something like that."
This Bill had bipartisan support through the House and Senate and was first proposed by Sierra Vista state senator David Gowan who said: "This new security grant program allows for small and medium-sized houses of worship to benefit from the same security measures that larger congregations have through the federal program - ensuring a safe environment for all."
Lynn says at the end of the day this is good for all people so we can look out for each other. "Even if you or I may identify as a member of one community I think we are all impacted. This changes the tenor of our dialogue, our conversations and the way we feel among strangers and our neighbors. It doesn't just target one specific portion of a population or community I think it impacts us all."