New safety kits installed at border to keep travelers safe from heat

TUCSON (KVOA) — People crossing the boarder will soon be safer from the heat after CBP announced that it will install heat stress kits through a new trial program on Wednesday.
According to CBP, two Border Patrol stations will be provided with heat stress kits. Officials say these kits contain items that aim to reduce the amount of heat related illness and injuries by people the agents may come across while out on patrol.
The use of these kits will contribute to a study on how best to treat heat related ailments along the Southwest Border.
These kits are part of a 90-day trial period to determine if all stations should be equipped with the same materials.