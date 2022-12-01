New regulations in place for EV charging stations in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — New construction regulations are set to go into effect Thursday to provide more charging stations for electric vehicles.
It comes after a year of community feedback and approval of the Tucson City Council back in August.
Starting Dec. 1, certain new buildings and businesses throughout Tucson will be required to have EV charging stations. The regulations apply to new commercial development, apartments, office and retail buildings. Each of these buildings have different set requirements for how many parking spaces must be dedicated to EV charging.
The goal of these changes by City Council members is to set up Tucson for the nationwide shift towards EV and the overall push to be greener.
They're hoping this prepares Tucson for the future. However, others feel this new ordinance is an expensive addition for the current low demand.
"Developers and business owners are smart, and they want to do what's cost effective, make their business competitive, but at the same time we want to make sure that it's meeting the demand it meets currently, while planning for future EV demand," said Alexa Scholl with Tucson Metro Chamber.
But despite this concern, City Council members believe this is a strong investment.
"The reality is that the retrofit of any of these kinds of EV pieces of infrastructure are substantially more expensive if you do it after the fact, then if you do it during development," said City Councilman Steve Kozachik.
This new change is all a part of the City's climate action plan, which you can find here.