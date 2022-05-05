New redistricting maps approved for Pima County, PCC

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved new redistricting maps.
On Wednesday, the county announced the board unanimously approved new district maps for the five supervisors and the Pima Community College district.
Arizona state law requires the county to undergo redistricting every 10 years, after the release of census data. The PCC Governing Board uses the same district lines.
According to the county, the districts most impacted by the new map are district one and district three.
State law requires that each supervisor district doesn't vary in population more than 10 percent. With the new maps the county moved 21 voting precincts, about 7.6 percent of the county's total of precincts, which balances all the district's populations to within 1.7 percent.
If you're unsure of what district you're in, you can look it up on the Pima County Recorder's website.