New program helps essential workers with housing payments

TUCSON, Arizona -- The City of Tucson and several realtor organizations have started a fund to help local essential workers pay for housing.
The Pima Tucson Homebuyer's Solution Down Payment Assistance Program has $625,000. Organizers estimate they can help roughly 250 essential workers and their families. The funding comes from the City of Tucson, the Industrial Development Authority, and Tucson Realtors Charitable Foundation.
The fund will cover a percentage of the buyer's down payment, up to $2,500, or up to one percent of their first mortgage loan.
The definition of an essential worker is the same as the CDC's list during the pandemic. A full list can be found here: Categories of Essential Workers: COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC
The program officially starts on June 1. Buyers can ask their lenders about the program, and they can find more information at EssentialWorkersHousingFund.com.