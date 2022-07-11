New Poll: 64% of Democrats don't want Biden as 2024 presidential nominee

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) — A new poll out Monday that found most voters in the Democratic Primary would prefer a presidential candidate other than President Joe Biden for 2024.
They gave his age and job performance as the main reasons why they would support a different candidate.
The poll was conducted by the New York Times/Siena College.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded late Monday, saying Biden is not “solely focused” on polling.
“I would also say from that very same poll, there were 92% of Democrats who support this president as well," Jean-Pierre said. "Not to be that, get into politics from here or get into any political analysis.”
One thing to note, Jean-Pierre appears to have misstated Biden’s approval among Democrats.
According to the New York Times, Biden's approval rating stands at 70-percent among fellow Democrats .
The poll also found that 92-percent of Democrats would stick with Biden when presented with a choice between him and Trump.