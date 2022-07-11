 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 109 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Poll: 64% of Democrats don't want Biden as 2024 presidential nominee

  • 0
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks to employees at Lockheed Martin, a facility which manufactures weapon systems, on May 3, in Troy, Alabama. US plans to purchase medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine.

 Julie Bennett/Getty Images

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) — A new poll out Monday that found most voters in the Democratic Primary would prefer a presidential candidate other than President Joe Biden for 2024.

They gave his age and job performance as the main reasons why they would support a different candidate.

The poll was conducted by the New York Times/Siena College.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded late Monday, saying Biden is not “solely focused” on polling.

“I would also say from that very same poll, there were 92% of Democrats who support this president as well," Jean-Pierre said. "Not to be that, get into politics from here or get into any political analysis.”

One thing to note, Jean-Pierre appears to have misstated Biden’s approval among Democrats.

According to the New York Times, Biden's approval rating stands at 70-percent among fellow Democrats .

The poll also found that 92-percent of Democrats would stick with Biden when presented with a choice between him and Trump.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

