New Orleans mother arrested, accused of stabbing her two children

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- A New Orleans mother is arrested after stabbing two of her children Sunday morning.
Police say it happened shortly after 11am in a New Orleans neighborhood.
A 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed, they were taken to a local hospital where the girl died and the boy is in critical condition.
Their mother has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder and second degree cruelty to a juvenile.
According to court records, the mother and the children's father were in a legal battle over custody.