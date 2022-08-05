New mural is unveiling Saturday in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) – The west-facing wall of Tucson Appliance Company got a facelift this July.
Erica Cantua, a dazzling young social media star has brightened up the well-known building on East Speedway Boulevard with a mural.
The official unveiling festivities will take place on Saturday from 1- 4 p.m., at Tucson Appliance Company located at 4229 E. Speedway Blvd. You can take pictures with the mural for a chance to win $500, information on how to win is available at the event.
Take free photos with a professional photographer from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. There will also be free ice cream for the first 30 people.
Tucson Appliance Company owner, Chris Edwards and Erica will be on site to welcome visitors.
Erica’s art and designs can be viewed on her social media channels and website.
- Website www.erixaart.com
- Instagram @erixa.art
- Email: info@erixaart.com