 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 323 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

New mural is unveiling Saturday in Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
New mural is unveiling Saturday in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) – The west-facing wall of Tucson Appliance Company got a facelift this July.

Erica Cantua, a dazzling young social media star has brightened up the well-known building on East Speedway Boulevard with a mural.

The official unveiling festivities will take place on Saturday from 1- 4 p.m., at Tucson Appliance Company located at 4229 E. Speedway Blvd. You can take pictures with the mural for a chance to win $500, information on how to win is available at the event.

Take free photos with a professional photographer from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. There will also be free ice cream for the first 30 people.

Tucson Appliance Company owner, Chris Edwards and Erica will be on site to welcome visitors.

Erica’s art and designs can be viewed on her social media channels and website.