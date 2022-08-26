New details released in death of Tucson constable, 3 others

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the four people killed at an apartment complex in central Tucson.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice with Lind Commons apartment complex manager, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath, just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, Martinez-Garibay and Fox-Heath were serving an eviction notice to 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire, killing Fox-Heath.
When officers arrived, Martinez-Garibay was unable to be found and believed to be inside Stansell's apartment.
Members of TPD's SWAT team were then called in to make entry into Stansell's apartment. Once inside, officers found Martinez-Garibay with signs of gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers then found Stansell dead in the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TPD said the search of the apartment showed Stansell had burrowed into a neighboring apartment and killed 25-year-old Elijah Miranda.
Police said there are no outstanding suspects. Homicide unit detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.