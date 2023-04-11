New details on homicide from Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has been arrested for the allegedly killing a man near downtown Tucson on Friday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of 7 East University Blvd for reports of a shooting. Business employees located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The employees said they could hear Makenzy Jarman arguing with someone over a Bluetooth call accusing them of shooting the victim, 20-year-old Jesus Romero.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Romero and Jarman had set up a deal with an unidentified man with dyed blonde bangs with the goal of robbing him at a nearby park.

Romero was shot in the groin during the attempted robbery. Jarman says she believes the drug dealer drew his gun and fired at Romero, but she did not physically see him fire the gun.

The unidentified man was able to get away before police arrived on the scene. Jarman and Romero left the park in a car and collided with a curb and stopped in the parking lot of 7 East University Blvd.

Jarman says the unidentified man called her to taunt her about the shooting and that was what the employees overheard.

Jarman was arrested due to probable cause. She was charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

TPD says all physical evidence matches Jarmin's statements.

The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911. You can remain anonymous.