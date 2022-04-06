New COVID-19 subvariant cases increase

Cases of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant are continuing to increase.
According to data from the CDC, the variant now accounts for nearly 72% of all COVID-19 cases.
The estimate is up from 55% a week ago when the subvariant became the dominant strain spreading across the U.S.
The subvariant is said to be more contagious than the original strain of omicron.
Experts say this is no time to panic because cases still remain low nation-wide and there is no indication that the subvariant is more severe than the original omicron strain.
They also believe that it is unlikely to become a major threat due to the high level of immunity in the country from vaccines and previous infections.