New Cochise County operation aims to stop all drivers smuggling migrants

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Operation Safe Streets is in full swing in Cochise County, hoping to stop all drivers who are smuggling undocumented migrants into the country.
Officials say the Ranger station just off Highway 92 is a spot where the safe streets task force are making multiple stops on a daily basis.
They want to put the brakes on young drivers being recruited though social media.
"They come here to Cochise County because it's lucrative," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said. "A $1,000 per person; now it's doubled."
The task force is made up of local state and federal law enforcement agencies. They meet before their shift to brief.
The people they are arresting are mostly teenagers. Officials say they are being recruited by Mexican cartels and the high speed chases are getting out of control.
"It's scary when you have a 16-year-old driving 120 miles an hour at 9 p.m. in the opposite lane," Dannels said. "It puts us at a huge risk as law enforcement."
Sierra Vista Radio Station, Cool FM shared a video that captured a deputy stopping the vehicle. In the video, the deputy could be seen chasing an SUV.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Tucson, was charged with numerous felonies to include aggravated assault on a police officer and child abuse. Officials say he had eight undocumented immigrants in his vehicle.
Dannels says the task is making a difference.
"The day we give up hope in law enforcement, we're not going to do anything about it or make an excuse why we're not doing it," he said. "The bottom line is the only one losing is the community and we can't have that happen."