New childcare center to be built in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new educational childcare center will be breaking new ground tomorrow.

A national childcare franchise known as The Learning Experience along with developer Crossroads Construction will be breaking ground on a 10,000-square-foot childcare center along with a 5,000-square-foot outdoor playground right here in Tucson.

The construction is expected to be completed by next year and the center plans to open at the end of 2024.

The Learning Experience provides childcare and early education for children between the ages of 6 weeks to 6 years old.

The Learning Experience says they understand that as the Tucson area grows with more young families appearing as the city experiences a childcare shortage, parents will struggle to find high-quality care and early education for their kids.

The event will take place Thursday, Mar. 30th at 11 a.m. and will be located at 8693 N. Silverbell Road