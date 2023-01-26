New CBP app features spark fear of more migration to Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - This month U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched new features for its CBP One app designed to help process asylum seekers.
Now asylum seekers can schedule needed appointments with immigration officials through the app but only at eight ports of entry nationwide. Nogales, Arizona is one of them and the only participating POE in the state.
That fact has former Tucson Border Patrol Chief Victor Manjarrez worried. He is now a professor with the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas El Paso. Manjarrez said it doesn't make sense because areas like Yuma are seeing much larger numbers of asylum seekers. He believes this will cause a mass migration of people to the Nogales area.
“It’s problematic because you’re shifting people. I say problematic because usually the smugglers who assist these people will exploit that," he said.
He expects the impacts to be seen by March as weather will also make Nogales more desirable than Yuma as temperatures rise.
“I think you’ll not only have an effect in Nogales, Arizona but also Nogales, Sonora," he said.
Manjarrez said it's very likely this is an intentional tactic by CBP to try and reduce the numbers in Yuma but questions if it's the right decision to make.
The new features were launched as the Biden Administration puts more restrictions on asylum seekers with the anticipated end of Title 42.
In Nogales, Arizona News 4 Tucson spoke to several residents who were not worried about more migrants in the area.
Jacob Rodriguez said he's been staying at the Crossroads Rescue Mission and believes the convenience of the app could help people in need.
"To me it could be very helpful. [With] me staying at the mission right here, it’s a homeless shelter, I have seen women come in that don’t have papers and are turned away. I think it would help get them a safe place to stay," Rodriguez said.
Jaime Wallace believes the app could help speed up a clearly backlogged process.
“Like any other app it gets things done in less time, it’s better for that option," he said.