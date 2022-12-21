New casino could be heading to Tucson after congressional approval

TUCSON (KVOA) - There could soon be a new casino in Tucson that would be the closest to the City's center.
This week the U.S. Senate passed the "Old Pascua Land Acquisition Act" that will put the Old Pascua community, including a vacant lot near I-10 and Grant that once housed a movie theater, into a trust for the tribe's benefit.
It will also allow gambling at the location of the old theater.
This effort has been in the works for several years. Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said he was happy to see the effort get so close to the final steps. He believes the new casino would bring a lot of benefits to the area.
"This is jobs, this is an opportunity for some economic development, it's going to help the Pascua Yaqui folks over there as well. I think it's a win for everybody," he said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to several people who live in the Old Pascua community adjacent to where the casino would be located, all were members of the Pascua Yaqui tribe and all felt the casino would be a great asset.
"Not only just for the tribe, for the whole community around here there's a lot of non-tribal members that live here and I can't wait I'm excited, the tribe did a good job," said Kathleen Diaz.
Old Pascua is a significant place for the Pascua Yaqui and where generations of their ancestors lived along the Santa Cruz River.
Ramon Perez told us he feels a close connection with his ancestors by living in the community and he believes the casino could help his generation to pass on prosperity to future Pascua Yaqui.
"They [our ancestors] left the torch to us, me and my generation, I'm hoping I can do something like that in the near future. I can leave something down for our younger generation," Perez said.
The House passed its version of the bill last year, it was sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva who was not available for comment Wednesday.
News 4 Tucson also reached out to the Pascua Yaqui Attorney General, who speaks for the tribe, he did not return our request for comment.
The bill now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature to be made a law.