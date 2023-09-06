New bipartisan infrastructure law invests millions into Arizona

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Today it was announced that the bipartisan infrastructure law, led by Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, will invest $44.3 million dollars in Apache Junction and $4.57 million dollars in Buckeye.
These investments will go towards flood prevention and mitigation in both towns.
The City of Apache Junction will see that money go towards building a flood control facility, and the City of Buckeye will see its funds go towards launching the Storm Water Flooding Mitigation Improvement Project.
For Apache Junction, the new flood control facility will make the downstream community safer and reduce the need for a search and rescue operation during flooding events.
The facility will also collect floodwater, sediment, and storm debris, align with the flow path of Weekes Wash, recharge the groundwater using impounded stormwater, and reduce reliance on the Colorado River.
The project in Buckeye will work to reduce and eliminate flooding problems as well as protect structures and streets from floodwater while improving the groundwater in the area.
With many homes as well as the historic downtown area facing flooding each year, the Improvement Project will connect the drainage system to existing irrigation canals and build a floodwater retention basin on a vacant lot in the area. The basin will work to divert flooding from at-risk areas and improve road safety
Sinema stated in a press release, “Communities like Buckeye and Apache Junction regularly experience floods that threaten the safety of Arizona businesses and families… our bipartisan infrastructure law will help our state better prevent and recover from future floods so Arizona communities can have peace of mind”.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE