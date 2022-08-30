New Barbie honors first female self-made millionaire

Barbie is honoring madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire, with her own Barbie doll.
Walker was the daughter of former slaves, and achieved enormous success by founding the walker manufacturing company.
A line of haircare products and cosmetics designed for black women.
The doll will be a part of Mattel's inspiring women series, which celebrates courageous and innovative women.
The doll features a rendition of madam C.J. Walker wearing a floral printed blouse and turquoise skirt and holding her original product, "Wonderful hair grower."