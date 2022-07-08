New Arizona law prohibits filming of police officers within eight feet with some exceptions

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new law in Arizona will make it illegal for anyone within eight feet of law enforcement activity to record those officers.
This new law that was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday does have certain exemptions that still allow close distance filming.
The first is if you are on private property, such as a house where police activity is occurring and the second is if you are directly involved in a traffic stop by police.
Local law enforcement say that this law will make their job much easier.
Over the last few years, law enforcement has noticed an increase in "Police Auditors" which are people not involved in the incident in question, but are on the scene filming the officer's interaction.
This law was passed to keep those filming away, but those who are opposed to the new law say that officers can move within eight feet to them and say the recorder is breaking the law.
The law was passed by only four votes in both the House and Senate before the governor signed it.