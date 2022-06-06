New apparent scam call claiming to be from Border Patrol

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new apparent scam call has a lot of people in Tucson and across the country concerned, including the U.S. Border Patrol.
It begins with a call from someone claiming to be from Border Patrol or similar government agency. There are sometimes slight variations to the story, but many would-be victims said they were told there was a package addressed to them from Mexico and that Border Patrol found drugs inside the package. The scammer would then the victims that they need to speak with them right away at a nearby Border Patrol office. The caller will try to get personal information like names and social security numbers.
Arya Kern recently received such a call.
“There was a heavily accented Indian man on the line. He asked me for my full name and my details," Kern said. "At this point, I was pretty sure this wasn’t Border Patrol. He also introduced himself as Homeland Security and Border Patrol. He said he was both of them. Those are two different things."
She knew it was a scam, but worries about others who may be fooled by the pressures from the callers claims of being law enforcement.
“Do not give out your name," she said. "Do not give out your information over the phone to anyone who hasn’t given you reasonable credentials.”
Border Patrol Agent Jeraldo Ortiz says they have been receiving constant phone calls about the scam.
“Border Patrol is not going to call you and let you know that you need to send us a check or money order or bitcoin or anything like that,” Ortiz said.
The solution he said is quite simple.
“People should stick to their gut," Ortiz said. "If something doesn’t feel right, we all have that instinct that lets us know when something’s not right, just hang up. Don’t fall victim to these scams. It’s just as easy as hanging up."
Ortiz said Border Patrol cannot investigate the calls and encourages people to report them to their local police department.
