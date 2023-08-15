New and old UArizona Wildcats head to campus for the fall semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Wildcats are moving back onto campus this week at the University of Arizona!
The university housing staff says around 7,500 students are moving onto campus this week, making the dorms completely full for the fall of this year.
Officially, move-in starts Monday at 7 a.m., however, News 4 Tucson met a freshman who had the chance to move in early. Getting a head start on the unpacking, she, along with the Housing and Residency staff, has some advice for the others moving in Monday and the rest of the week.
“Just get moved in as fast as possible because there are so many people that are going to be here,” said UArizona freshman Megan Kuntz.
Alex Blandeburgo, the Executive Director for Housing and Resident Life, says “The number one advice is to be patient and drink a lot of water. It's gonna be hot and you know, I think there will be some long lines but I think we've mitigated that pretty well with our staggered move-in times.”
Keep in mind there could be additional traffic around the University area as students get situated in their dorms on campus this week.
Move-in continues through Friday and the first day of class is Monday.