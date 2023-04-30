 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Nevada firefighters came to the rescue of a bear that got stuck in a tree

  • Updated
  • 0

A team of firefighters and wildlife officials in Nevada accomplished a "bear-y" important rescue mission Wednesday.

A bear was "spooked up a tree in front of a home" Wednesday morning in Reno, according to a Facebook post from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

"Between the busy roads, people, and all the attractants that can cause a bear to lose its natural fear of humans, a neighborhood is not a safe place for a bear!" wrote the department.

The department's game wardens and biologists helped remove the bear from the tree, the Facebook post says. They teamed up with firefighters from the Reno Fire Department to tranquilize the bear and safely catch it in a tarp.

Photos posted by both agencies show officials in a suburban neighborhood patiently waiting at the base of a tree with a red tarp. The images show the bear clinging to branches before falling seemingly head-first onto the tarp.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said officials would release the bear in its natural habitat Thursday. The agency didn't immediately respond to an inquiry by CNN about the animal's release.

Black bears are the only species of bear that live in Nevada, according to the department's website. The agency advises Nevadans to use bear-resistant garbage containers to avoid attracting animals and critters, lock windows and doors and keep food out of vehicles.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

