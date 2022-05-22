Netz pitches Cats into Super Regionals

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Devyn was dynamite in the circle for Arizona Softball on Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
Wildcat sophomore Devyn Netz tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout to lead the unseeded Wildcats to a 1-0 victory over the No. 15 seed Missouri Tigers. The win vaulted Arizona into the program's 16th Super Regional.
UA (36-20) will face another unseeded team in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs upset was even bigger as they knocked out No. 2 seed Florida State, the 2021 national runnerup.
Netz (14-7) was flawless in her lone regional appearance. A stark difference from her previous six outing where she had allowed 18 earned runs, including six home runs in 20.1 innings pitched (6.19 ERA).
Sunday she struck out three and walked three.
Sharlize Palacios provided the lone run of the game with a solo home run in the 5th inning.
UA hit six home runs in their three-game regional sweep. It's the program's 32nd regional championship.
Mississippi State will be appearing in their first Super Regional as they became the first team to ever knock out the 2nd overall seed in the regional round.
The Bulldogs are led by a name familiar to UA fans. Senior outfielder Chloe Malau'ulu is the daughter of UA quarterback George Malau'ulu ('92), a dual-threat quarterback whose 399 total yards of offense against Baylor in the 1992 Hancock Bowl are still No. 2 all-time in Wildcats program history.
Chloe is hitting .340 this season and had the two-run single that gave put the Bulldogs ahead in their 4-3 Game 7 win over the Seminoles.
Game dates and times for the Starkville Super Regional are expected to be released on Monday.
