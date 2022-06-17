Nervous about the interest rate hike? Here's how to stay ahead

TUCSON (KVOA) — You've likely heard the news that the Federal Reserve has approved the largest interest rate increase in nearly three decades.
Car loans, credit card charges and new mortgages are just some of the things all Americans are about to pay even more for.
Interest rates have now gone up to about 1.75% and are likely to rise to 3% by the end of this year. This means anything that relies on financing plans for payments will have higher rates.
So how can you get ahead?
"I would strongly encourage consumers that find themselves in that situation to go to their local financial institution and talk with an individual there," said Pima Federal Credit Union CEO Eric Renaud. "What does your debt to income ratio need to be for future home ownership or to buy a car?"
Financial experts suggest to find out what you can afford and don't offer more than you can handle. If you're in the market for a car or home, come up with a plan whether that's renting for longer or shopping around to find the lowest rates possible.
If you can delay some of those big purchases that aren't a necessity, hold off.
One of the most obvious but also most important, try to pay off as much debt as you can as soon as possible.
"At the end of the day, if consumers walk into their local bank or credit union, they're going to get some help," Renaud said.