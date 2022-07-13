Neighbors report mystery water flowing into Tucson wash

TUCSON (KVOA) Tucson washes are meant to prevent flooding after heavy rain, but people who live near the Alamo Wash say a mysterious water source has been flowing into the wash.
In the Palo Verde Park Neighborhood residents say water has been leaking into the wash for five weeks now and it’s not rain water.
News 4 Tucson cameras captured water bubbling from two pipes into the wash bed.
Cathy Blake says she’s reported it to Tucson Water, but no one has followed up with her and the water keeps running like a faucet.
“I’ve called them at least four times in the last two or three weeks and I've talked to City workers,” said Blake.
It’s located near a Tucson Water station north of Broadway and Wilmot. It’s unclear if that’s the source of the leak or who owns the pipes the water is coming from.
“That’s what I asked when I contacted the emergency department. I don’t know if these are your pipes or if this is a personal account from someone,” said Blake. “But you’d think if someone had broken pipes that was just gushing water 24/7 they’d notice their water bill.”
News 4 Tucson reached out to Tucson Water, a spokesperson provided us a email statement that reads in part, “A crew member was dispatched to examine the reported leak on July 12 and did not find water flowing in the area. However, based on additional calls from the customer, an advanced team was again sent to follow up on the reports of the water leak.”
“With the prices going up on everything, our water bills are going to be next. I’m not going to be happy about paying an increased water bill when hundreds and hundreds, may thousands of gallons have just washed into the wash right there for weeks,” said Blake.
With limited water supply and drought in Arizona, Blake says five weeks is too long. She wants answers from the City.