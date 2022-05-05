Neighbors react to Tucsonan who killed family, committed suicide in apartment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department says two young children were in the apartment when Christopher Myers shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter.

They were not injured.

Residents say they are in shock.

On Tuesday, just after 1:30 p.m., TPD said Myers entered this gated complex and killed his wife, 43-year-old Timeki Regina Myers and stepdaughter, 20-year-old Aloria Bingham, before turning the gun on himself.

People who live here say it is a very quiet and peaceful complex.

One neighbor said it is the kind of community where if a package is delivered to the wrong address, the person will track that neighbor down to give them the package.

When neighbors saw police tape and first responders, they were shocked to learn Timeka and her daughter had been murdered by Christopher.

"My condolences to the family who had to find out this way," one neighbor said. "As a community, we have got to stay safe, stay alert, help one another out. If you hear complaints happening report it by all means. There is nothing being too noisy if it's out of concern."

According to TPD, Christopher was involved in a three-vehicle crash on June 4, 2021 at Jessica Avenue and Broadway Boulevard.

Investigators say he failed to yield while making a left turn. Two people died as a result.

He was charged with manslaughter, criminal damage, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Jail officials say he was released to pretrial services the day after the crash.

According to county officials, his case was dismissed on June 24 by the county attorney's office.

News 4 Tucson has reached out to them for comment and have not heard back.