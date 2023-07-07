Neighborhoods in northern parts of Pima County will see road repairs soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Roadways here in the northern parts of Pima County are about to get well-needed repairs as a part of Pima County's project to fix more than 100 miles of roads in the next 12 months.
"The current status of the roads are atrocious," said Jayne Szyndlar.
Jayne Szyndlar has lived in a neighborhood near Shannon Road and Linda Vista Boulevard for 30 years, walking and driving on these roads daily.
"There's big holes, big gaps in the road. Big ditches," said Szyndlar. "You know, you can't even go down the street and not hit a hole or something."
Szyndlar, along with many other Pima County residents, have been waiting for their neighborhood streets to be fixed.
"Every neighborhood around us has been done, except for ours," said Szyndlar.
But for Szyndlar, and her neighbors, relief is on the way.
With a budget of about $43-million dollars, the Road Repair and Preservation Program has plans to fix more than nine neighborhoods on the Northwest side, Northeast side, and Oro Valley, over the next year.
"We know the sun, the elements, can take a toll on our roads and so roads are constantly degraded over time. So, we are always going to be fighting this uphill battle to make sure roads are in good condition," said Jason Boley with the Pima County Department of Transportation.
The driving force of this project is the Pima County Department of Transportation. It's a pricey task, but a necessary one.
"Road construction, road repair, road preservation, there's always going to be a cost to it, but making sure that we keep our roads in the region in a good condition is I think a value to everyone," said Boley.
The road repairs are being prioritized by their condition. You can find a list of what roads are getting worked done here.