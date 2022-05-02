Neighbor IDs toddler as victim of bee attack on northwest side, at least 8 stung

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two individuals were transported with life-threatening injuries after multiple people were stung by bees on the northwest side Monday evening.
According to Northwest Fire District, crews with NWFD, Tucson Fire Department and Golder Ranch Fire District were dispatched to an area near La Cañada Drive and River Road in reference to a "bee incident."
According to officials, eight people were evaluated in reference to the incident.
Crews used hose lines to suppress the swarm of bees, NWFD said. As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, the scene has been cleared.
UPDATE: 8 patients evaluated, 2 patients transported with life threatening injuries. Fire crews used hose lines to suppress the swarm. pic.twitter.com/QYhzi6FBEe— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 3, 2022
A neighbor at the scene identified a toddler as one of the victims of the bee attack during an interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink.
The neighbor said the child was stung multiple times.
"When I stepped outside, I heard people screaming - two adults, male and female. They were being chased by bees and they ended up on my property across the street," Robert Rawdin said. "While I called 911, the father went back to the car because there was a toddler in the car who was also getting stung. He tried to get the toddler out of the car, but was stung so many times, he had to leave. Some family came out of their house, scooped up the child. Several members of the family getting stung, brought the child into the house. At that time, EMTs and fire arrived."
NWFD could not confirm any of the ages of the victims of the attack.
However, the fire agency said a bee attack that results in at least least eight people being stung is very rare.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
