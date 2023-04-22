Nearly half a million raised in Tucson at ‘Heart Walk’ for American Heart Association

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The American Heart Association had set a goal of raising $425,000 at this weekend’s Heart Walk, and they have already surpassed their goal, setting a record of more than $439,000.

The Heart Walk began at 8:45am this morning at Reid Park, and was a total walk of 5k. Our very own News 4 Tucson anchor, Sean Mooney, hosted the event.

“It was an awesome day for the American Heart Association’s, Southern Arizona Heart Walk, not only because it was beautiful outside but the organization set a new record for donations,” said Mooney.

Hundreds of walkers came out to support the American Heart Association and to help promote heart disease awareness.

The AHA has surpassed their goal, but you can still make contributions on their website, here: https://www2.heart.org/site/Donation2?idb=484071358&df_id=4706&FR_ID=7824&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=7824&4706.donation=form1&PROXY_TYPE=21