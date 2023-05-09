Nearly 522 acres set for prescribed burn near U.S. and Mexico border

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A prescribed burn on the west side of the Huachuca Mountains is scheduled for May 11 through 13.
The Sierra Vista Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, along with multiple partners, will be conducting the burn. The burn will occur near Bodie Canyon, south of National Forest Service Road 61 along the U.S. and Mexico border, and south of Parker Canyon Lake.
The burn will include around 522 acres with the intent to reduce hazardous burning material, improve forest health and stimulate growth.
If you are near Parker Canyon Lake or Sierra Vista, smoke may be visible over the west side of the Huachuca Mountains.
There are no planned road closures according to NFSR.
