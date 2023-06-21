Nearby resident gives firsthand reaction to the Ventana Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Ventana Fire continues to burn in the Catalina Mountains Wednesday afternoon.
It started around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and fire crews are still working to get it under control.
According to Coronado National Forest officials, the fire is 25% contained and has spread over 55 acres.
Crews are out working and they were on the mountain all day Tuesday. This constant stream of resources over the past 24 hours has made residents in the area feel pretty confident with how the containment is going.
“I thought the response time was amazing that they responded very quickly,” said Betsy Cochran.
Besty Cochran lives just a few miles away from where the fire started.
“I started to hear hail on our windows and then we heard the big lightning strike. I got up and looked out the window, sure enough, I saw flames,” said Cochran.
With her house facing the mountain, she watched the flames grow.
“By 7 o’clock in the morning, it really had escalated. I was talking to a neighbor and we all thought, they need to get the flame retardant on,” said Cochran. “And sure enough yesterday all day long the planes kept going and really laying down the flame retardant.
According to officials, 120 personnel were on the ground and in the air yesterday and Wednesday, and more resources are on the way.
“We are getting additional resources added,” said Starr Farrell with the Coronado National Forest. “They may be going to the top of the mountain or responding down here. We're looking at where best to strategically place these individuals. We do have air support again provided today with three helicopters assigned to the fire and additional helicopters available.”
Battling the wind, the goal moving forward is to keep the fire from spreading.
“Today's focus is gonna be on securing those lines,” said Farrell. “So we're gonna really look at coming in, and building out the lines, addressing those hot spots, mopping up where needed.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are still no evacuations ordered.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE