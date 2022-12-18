 Skip to main content
ncaaW: Pellington, No. 20 Wildcats blow out 18th ranked Baylor in Texas

HIGHLIGHTS: News 4 Tucson's David Kelly tells you what he thought were the key elements in a win for Arizona Women's Basketball in Texas.

DALLAS (AP) - Shaina Pellington scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had eight assists, Cate Reese added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona beat Baylor 75-54 Sunday at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Jade Loville hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Arizona (9-1)

Aijha Blackwell made a layup that gave the Bears a 16-15 lead with 44 seconds left in the first quarter but Cate Reese answered with a basket 15 seconds later and, after a Baylor turnover, Pellington made a layup make it 19-16 before the Wildcats scored 12 of the first 15 second-quarter points take a 31-19 when Jade Loville hit a 3-pointer midway through the period.

Baylor trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

UA WBK (23) beats Baylor

The Wildcats bench reacts to a positive play during UA's 75-54 win over No. 18 Baylor

Jaden Owens scored 15 points and Sarah Andrews added 14 for the Bears.

No. 18 Baylor (8-4) went 3-plus minutes without a made field goal on three separate occasions in the second half and shot just 28.6% (10 of 35) as Arizona limited the Bears to just 23 points after halftime.

The Wildcats scored 25 points off 19 Baylor turnovers.

