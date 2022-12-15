 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Pima and southeast Pinal counties including the
Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

ncaaW: No. 20 Arizona rips Texas Southern in Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats found an assemblance of some defensive consistency in the 2nd half holding the Tigers to 14 points.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory on Wednesday night in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game.

Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10.

Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding Texas Southern without a field goal and forcing 10 turnovers in the first 8-plus minutes of the second half. Arizona outscored the Tigers 26-6 to take a 77-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Much like the third quarter, Texas Southern went nearly the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth without a field goal until Jaelynn Compton hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining.

Andriana Avent made 6 of 10 3-pointers and led Texas Southern (0-9) with 21 points.

The Wildcats shot 61% and the Tigers 46% in the first quarter and Arizona didn't get much separation until the final minute of the quarter when Paris Clark had a three-point play followed by a layup from Lemyah Hylton for a 28-17 lead.

The double-digit lead didn't last long as the Tigers cut their deficit to four with a 13-6 run to open the second quarter. The Wildcats pushed the lead back to 11 by halftime. Arizona had 32 points in the paint, had 18 fast-break points, made 13 layups and scored 13 points off 15 TSU turnovers in the first half.

The teams combined for 50 turnovers - 30 by Texas Southern and 20 by Arizona.

Adia Barnes, Cate Reese, Esmery Martinez talks about an 89-55 victory over the Tigers in the Pac-12 SWAC Legacy Series

