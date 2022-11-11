NBC News projects re-election for Senator Mark Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) - Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is projected as winner of Arizona Senate race according to NBC News.
Maricopa County unofficial results have been updated for the November General Election. It is now estimated that the count is 82 percent complete.
Today, staff completed the verification of the historic 290,000 early ballots dropped off on Election Day.
Updated results show 1,290,669 ballots have been counted, which represents 53 percent of total eligible voters. This was an additional 74,951 ballots, the majority of which were dropped off on Election Day.
There are an estimated 265,000-275,000 remaining ballots.
This is now the third full day since Election Day. In Maricopa County, final results are typically reported 10-12 days following Election Day.