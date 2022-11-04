NBA star Kyrie Irving apologizes for controversial social media post

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as antisemitic.
Irving says he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers.
Also saying he is "Deeply sorry to have caused" pain for those who were affected from the post.
The apology comes after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for at least five games without pay, saying they are dismayed by his repeated failure to "Unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs".
He went on to say that he had "No intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the holocaust or perpetuate any hate".