NATTY BOUND: 2 girls soccer teams set to play in elite nationals

TUCSON (KVOA) — Paul DesRosier's two girls soccer teams from Real Salt Lake (RSL) Arizona Southern Arizona are headed for the national championships in Dallas.
DesRosier's 2006 (U14) and 2008 (U16) teams both qualified for the Development Player League (DPL) National Championships which begin Tuesday, June 21.
Each team has young ladies from communities across Southern Arizona including from as far as Safford and Sierra Vista, Sahuarita to Oro Valley and even several part-time players who make the trek down from Phoenix.
This is DesRosier third year coaching the two national qualifiers who have a combined record over the last two years of 40-1. He bills his program as Tucson's premier for college bound athletes.
Last year both the 2006 and 2008 sides were state champions and represented Arizona at the U.S. Regionals in Boise. Neither team advanced to nationals.
This year because of their talent level, both sides were moved to the National Elite program (DPL) in the Mountain West Conference. The conference is made up of the best teams from Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.
DesRosier 2006 went 9-1-1 in their Mountain West conference. They tied for first place with Utah Arsenal FC but advanced to nationals thanks to a 5-3 goal differential against Utah in the two head-to-head matches the teams split.
DesRosier 2008 went 10-0-1 in the Mountain West bracket to advance.
Both teams will play three games in pool play at the national tournament. Pool play winners will advance to the semifinals.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
DESROSIER 2006 (GROUP C)
- June 21: vs. Inter Atlanta (GA) FC Blues
- June 22: vs. Sunrise (FL) Soccer Club
- June 23: vs. New Englands (MA) Premier Soccer Club
DESROSIER 2008 (GROUP D)
- June 21: vs. New Englands (MA) Premier Soccer Club
- June 22: vs. Roswell (GA) Santos Soccer Club
- June 23: vs. Cape Corral (FL) Cyclones
