Native American family seeks change after school official confiscates graduation cap feather

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Native American family is seeking answers and demanding change after their son's eagle feather was temporarily confiscated by a school official before graduation.
Jeffrey Sisk was excited and proud to walk across the stage to accept his diploma from Tucson Magnet High School. His family is part Tohono O'odham and Dakota Sioux.
As part of a Sioux tradition the tribe had an eagle feather blessed in a special ceremony in South Dakota to give to him.
"To Native Americans eagle feathers are a big part of our culture, we use it to say blessings, we use it for everything, use it for prayers," Jeffrey said.
He planned to wear that special feather on his graduation cap, which is protected by law.
But just before graduation a school official told him it was against dress code and took possession of the cap and locked it inside the Assistant Superintendents Office, according to the Sisk family.
Jeffrey said it's sacrilege in his culture for a non-tribal member to have possession of a personal eagle feather.
He said he argued his point that he's legally allowed to wear the cap and feather and eventually was allowed to walk during graduation with it.
That isn't enough for him to let the circumstances go by quietly. He wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.
"I just don't want this to happen again to any Native American student," he said.
Earlier this week he and his parents showed up at TUSD headquarters to meet with the administration to discuss the issue.
"The ball is in their court, depends on how they want to play it," his father Bruce Sisk said.
Bruce Sisk told us after the meeting he felt it was a good start but he still isn't satisfied and more needs to be done.
"I am still waiting for an apology. Still they haven't apologized for what they took the feather for. They kept telling us we sincerely apologize, we sincerely apologize but won't say what they are apologizing for," he explained.
News 4 Tucson reached out to TUSD they sent us the following statement:
"Tucson Unified School District acknowledges the unfortunate pre-graduation event that occurred at the Tucson High Magnet School (THMS) Graduation on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The district is working directly with the family to address the concern. We recognize that a staff member not having a clear understanding of Graduation Exercises policy IKFB and regulation IKFB-R made the graduation ceremony fall short of community and TUSD expectations. The event was quickly addressed and all students who met graduation requirements were permitted to participate in the entire THMS Graduation Ceremony."
Bruce Sisk said they are scheduled to have another meeting with TUSD June 8th at 3:30 p.m.
We will keep you updated as this situation develops.