Native American family meets with TUSD superintendent after graduation cap incident

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Native American family met with TUSD leadership including the superintendent on Thursday evening to discuss how to move forward after the wrongful confiscation of their son's graduation cap.
Jeffrey Sisk graduated from Tucson Magnet High School a couple weeks ago, just before walking to graduate his cap with a sacred eagle feather was taken by a staff member who claimed it was against dress code.
There are laws that protect his right to walk with the cap and feather.
He ultimately was allowed to walk with the cap and feather but his family wants to make sure this situation never happens again. That was the focus of Thursday's meeting.
The meeting at TUSD headquarters lasted almost two hours. News 4 Tucson was not allowed inside but we waited outside to speak with the Sisk family.
Jeffrey said he felt the meeting was a success.
"It went pretty good I would say, it seems like a good step in the right direction. The apologies they told us seemed pretty fair, pretty from the heart," he said.
He said the superintendent mentioned plans for more training for staff and to focus on that training leading up to the next graduations.
Jeffrey's father Bruce Sisk said he is still wanting a written apology from the school's principal specifically acknowledging what they would be apologizing for.