Nationwide fireworks shortage blamed on supply chain

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fireworks may be missing from Fourth of July celebrations around the country.
"It's an industry wide, nationwide issue," Kendon Victor, the pyro planning specialist at Fireworks Productions of Arizona. said. "We continue to receive phone calls from other states, other cities requesting to see if we can provide for their Fourth of July, but we provide exclusively for the state of Arizona."
FPA is the state's largest full-time commercial fireworks company. It is putting on 10 fireworks shows in Tucson this Fourth of July, including the big show at A Mountain.
Victor said the fireworks shortage is not really a shortage. Like so many things these days, it is an issue with the supply chain.
"What there was for many companies is a delay in receiving their inventory, receiving their products from China due to delays in China," Victor said.
Victor said many vendors could not guarantee they would have fireworks in time for Independence Day. That forced towns like Oro Valley to cancel their shows.
"With no guarantee that fireworks would be available in time for the event, the Town made the strategic decision to secure the services of a laser light show, guaranteeing that there would be quality entertainment at the event offering a laser light show instead," said Lindsay Kerr, Public Information Officer with the Town of Oro Valley.
Shipping fees have also contributed to the fireworks shortage.
"Almost two years ago the shipping was around $9,000 to get a container in from China," Randy Herman, owner of Red Hot Fireworks in Phoenix said. "Now, it's $52,000 and some of them are $58,000."
Three major Fourth of July shows have been canceled in the Phoenix area.
Herman said this could increase consumer traffic, but adds, “the only thing is we don’t have the things that we normally sell. So we had to choose other things to fill those gaps,”
In Arizona, any firework that leaves the ground is illegal. Ground and hand-held devices can be sold from May 20 through July 6. People can start using them on June 24. A new state law stipulates fireworks cannot be set off from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. The only exception is the 4th of July. Fireworks are always prohibited in national forests.