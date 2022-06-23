 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Yelp closes three US offices, says remote work is its future

Yelp

Yelp is closing three of its U.S. offices after finding most of its employees prefer to work remotely.

In a blog post Thursday, Yelp Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said the company will close its offices in New York, Washington and Chicago on July 29.

The online review and reservation company also plans to downsize its office in Phoenix.

Yelp says those offices were its most "consistently underutilized," with only about 2% of workspaces being used each week.

San Francisco-based Yelp announced a remote-first work model in February 2021.

Stoppelman says internal surveys show that workers are happier and more productive working remotely.

