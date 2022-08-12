WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified docs from Mar-a-Lago, including some at highest classification level

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash
flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of
the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already
occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to
move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek
recreation area this afternoon.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1156 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Contreras burn scar. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1223 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch and Sil Nakya.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms produced
heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch and Sil
Nakya.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified docs from Mar-a-Lago, including some at highest classification level

  • Updated
  • 0
WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified docs from Mar-a-Lago, including some at highest classification level

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. Trump is pictured leaving Trump Tower in New York on August 10.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, including some materials marked as "top secret/SCI," The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that FBI agents removed about 20 boxes from former President Donald Trump's resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida -- including binders, sets of classified government materials, photographs and at least one handwritten note.

Federal agents reportedly seized one set of "top secret/SCI" documents, the highest level of classification. Agents took four sets of "top secret" documents, three sets of "secret" documents and three sets of "confidential" documents, the lowest level of classification, the Journal reported.

It's not known what these classified documents were specifically about.

Among the items taken from Trump's resort was a document about pardoning Roger Stone, a staunch Trump ally who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress during its probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Trump pardoned Stone before leaving office, shielding Stone from a three-year prison term.)

It's unclear how the Stone-related document seized during the search is tied to the broader criminal probe into Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials.

During the search, FBI agents also recovered a document about the "President of France," according to the WSJ report, which didn't provide other details about the document.

The FBI search at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday was followed by days of silence from the Justice Department, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations.

Then on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the department had moved to unseal the search warrant and two attachments, including an inventory list, but also stressed that some of the department's work must happen outside of public view.

"We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations," Garland said, while explaining that he would not provide more detail about the basis of the search.

Trump said in a late-night post on his Truth Social platform Thursday that he would "not oppose the release of documents," adding: "I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents."

The court had instructed the Justice Department to confer with Trump about its request to unseal the warrant documents from the FBI search and to tell the court by 3 p.m. ET Friday if he opposes their release.

Trump's team had contacted outside attorneys about how to proceed, and the former President's orbit was caught off guard by Garland's announcement.

In a pair of posts to Truth Social following Garland's statement, Trump continued to claim that his attorneys were "cooperating fully" and had developed "very good relationships" with federal investigators prior to Monday's search at Mar-a-Lago.

"The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it," Trump said. "Everything was fine, better than most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even 'safecrackers.'"

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.