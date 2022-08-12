Woman killed after being struck by an umbrella blown in the wind at a South Carolina beach

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas,
especially along the Hickiwan, San Simon and Kaka washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen and will result in swift running water in
locations that drain into the Hickiwan, San Simon and Kaka
washes in the Tohono O'odham Nation. Significant ponding of
water is likely in roadway dips and other low-lying areas.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument,
San Simon, Why, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana,
Gunsight, Vaya Chin, San Luis, San Simon West, Kuakatch and
Santa Rosa School.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy
rainfall to the north and northeast of Hickiwan had produced
between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall over the past hour in the
Hickiwan Wash basin. Rainfall runoff from these storms will result
in flash flooding of the Hickiwan Wash, especially as it drains
through the village of Hickiwan.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hickiwan.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Topawa Wash, Big Wash, Vamori Wash, Baboquivari Wash, San
Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vamori, Itak, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 149 PM MST, stream gauge reports on Sabino Creek at the
recreation area indicated ongoing flash flooding. Up to 4 inches
of rain occurred in the past few hours in the Sabino Creek basin.
Flash flooding will continue on Sabino Creek southward to the
Rillito River. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previous
Flash Flood Warning for this area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bird Canyon, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash
and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Woman killed after being struck by an umbrella blown in the wind at a South Carolina beach

Woman killed after being struck by an umbrella blown in the wind at a South Carolina beach
CNN Newsource

(CNN) -- A woman was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a beach umbrella that was being blown in the wind in an unincorporated area of Horry County.

Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck by the umbrella while at Beach Access 14, according to a Horry County Emergency Management incident report.

According to the report, witnesses said an umbrella from the Sea Watch Hotel had been blown from the ground into the air.

The umbrella tumbled "end over end down the beach until it struck the victim on the left side of the upper torso," the report said.

Perreault was transferred to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Dale Trevathan told CNN by phone that Perreault's cause of death was "chest trauma by the umbrella shaft."

He said the victim died on the way to the hospital.

Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County.

The-CNN-Wire

