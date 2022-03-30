 Skip to main content
Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Will Smith striking Chris Rock at The Oscars on March 27, 2022. 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legal experts say Will Smith's slap seen 'round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime.

But the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he'd likely face little more than a slap on the wrist.

Smith stunned millions when he marched onto the stage Sunday and smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Los Angeles police say they aren't investigating because Rock declined to file a report.

Former Los Angeles prosecutor Alan Jackson says police could technically investigate based on the footage, but they wouldn't do so without Rock's participation.