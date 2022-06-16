What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence won't be testifying at the Jan. 6 committee hearing.
WATCH: Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tune in at Watch | kvoa.com.
But Pence will be in the spotlight Thursday as the committee turns its focus to then-President Donald Trump's desperate attempts to persuade him to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump and his allies saw the day a joint session of Congress would convene to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory as their last opportunity to remain in power.
But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. Pence remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.