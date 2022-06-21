 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...Madera Canyon area and the washes draining out of the
canyon.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes with possible water
over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms with around 1.5 inches of accumulation
indicated in an hour.  An additional half an inch is
possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

We fought Trump pressure, GOP state officials tell 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from state and local officials who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumed Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to "find 11,780" votes to prevent Joe Biden's election victory.

His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona's Republican state leader Rusty Bowers were also key witnesses.

The panel is focused on Trump's pressuring battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.

