WATCH: President Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.
* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&