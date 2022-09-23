Walmart plans to hire 40K associates for holiday season

TUCSON (KVOA) — Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 associates for the holiday season.

According to the company, this includes a variety of seasonal and full-time roles.

Its average wage is more than $17 an hour, according to a press release.

Walmart says they have raised pay for pharmacy technicians and truck drivers.

For more information, visit Walmart Careers | Submit a Walmart Job Application Online.

